I’m writing to encourage residents of District E in Montgomery County to vote in the upcoming election and to cast a vote for Derek Rountree for county school board.

Throughout his campaign, Derek has demonstrated that he is interested in hearing the concerns and priorities of families and teachers. He regularly asks for input from the community and provides thoughtful responses to all concerns raised. This is what we need now: a school board that is open to receiving input from key stakeholders.

Our public schools are still recovering from the pandemic period. Students need support to regain academic performance. Teachers need support to feel valued and secure. We all need to ensure our schools are secure and peaceful environments.

The last thing we need right now is a school board that is disrupted by “culture war” drama. Derek Rountree’s opponent is focused solely on “culture war” issues. We do not need drama. We need hard work to address school safety, teacher retention, and curriculum strength.

Please vote!

Deborah Dickerson, Blacksburg