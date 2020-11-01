 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for amendment
Letter: Vote for amendment

As Pogo said: "We have met the enemy, and he is us." Democratic delegates who switched votes on the anti-gerrymandering amendment after winning a majority in the Assembly should be abjectly ashamed. Yes, Del. Simon, it is "bad optics." It is also bad faith. As the Times article noted, this is the only redistricting legislation on the ballot in the entire country, strongly suggesting that it is not easy to bring such a measure to the voters. To vote against this measure because it "still leaves legislators far too involved in the process" is absurd. How is that worse than leaving the ENTIRE process in the hands of legislators. I think there is good reason to think no "more perfect" redistricting amendment will make it to the ballot in my lifetime. By the way, for Virginia to take the lead in correcting electoral abuses might prompt other states to begin the process.

Outrage over the effective disenfranchisement of voters is at a high level now. Please take the hint and vote for an amendment, however imperfect, to address one aspect of this problem.

David Hunt, Roanoke

