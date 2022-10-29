Letter: Vote for Cline Nov. 8

Ben Cline is working hard to get inflation under control. He knows a return to fiscal sanity to rescue this economy from the edge of a recession is imperative.

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline is fighting illegal immigration by stopping drug and human trafficking, and by protecting our borders, therefore protecting our communities.

After Ben's recent visit to the U.S.-Mexican border he states that Congress must act immediately to finish the border wall, add new observation towers, and lay down fiber optics giving our Customs and Border Protection towers they need to regain control of the border.

Your vote for Rep. Ben Cline on Nov. 8 is very important.

Barbara N. O'Shields, Lexington