 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote for competence

Letter: Vote for competence

{{featured_button_text}}

Doctors, lawyers, firemen and police officers will vote for the candidate who is most qualified. Doctors in particular have to applaud the expansion of Medicaid. Huge vaccination sites were all set up by our government under competent leaders like Joe Biden. Unlike the letter to the editor on Sept. 25th ["Don't vote for Democrats"], I will not list what I believe to be a boatload of negatives.

Two hundred thousand jobs were created under the leadership of Terry McAuliffe. Like his opponent he believes it is also necessary to get people vaccinated. Unlike his opponent he has not flip-flopped on the issue. I have mentioned it before and I will state it again. We need experienced, competent and honest leadership. We need someone who knows how to negotiate and will work with the other party.

In the September letter to the editor that slammed Democrats, he got a lot of things wrong. Nobody's is going to change what he thinks is right, however. He is rigid in his way of thinking much like the whole of the Republican party.

Frank Mathews, Radford

 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Osama's dream come true

As we remember the horror of 9/11, Osama Bin Laden must be celebrating the fractured state of our nation. He could not have conceived a better…

Letters

Letter: Mind your own business

In response to the Sept. 25 letter: "Governor of Texas gives pro-lifers hope." What these people fail to understand is that ... It is none of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert