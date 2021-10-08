Letter: Vote for competence

Doctors, lawyers, firemen and police officers will vote for the candidate who is most qualified. Doctors in particular have to applaud the expansion of Medicaid. Huge vaccination sites were all set up by our government under competent leaders like Joe Biden. Unlike the letter to the editor on Sept. 25th ["Don't vote for Democrats"], I will not list what I believe to be a boatload of negatives.

Two hundred thousand jobs were created under the leadership of Terry McAuliffe. Like his opponent he believes it is also necessary to get people vaccinated. Unlike his opponent he has not flip-flopped on the issue. I have mentioned it before and I will state it again. We need experienced, competent and honest leadership. We need someone who knows how to negotiate and will work with the other party.

In the September letter to the editor that slammed Democrats, he got a lot of things wrong. Nobody's is going to change what he thinks is right, however. He is rigid in his way of thinking much like the whole of the Republican party.

Frank Mathews, Radford