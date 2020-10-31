Letter: Vote for David Bowers

As a retired lawyer, who practiced for 43 years, I know David Bowers and his record of public service. David was raised in Roanoke, and his leadership skills were recognized early on when he was elected as president of the Patrick Henry student body. Roanokers have recognized David’s leadership by electing him as mayor four times.

As an independent mayor, David will bring diversity of thought to City Council, and he will not be bound to march in lockstep with a party. Experience has taught David that there is no Democrat or Republican way to run a city, and he will listen to the views of independents, Democrats and Republicans.

David knows all the neighborhoods of Roanoke and is committed to listening to them. He is concerned that Council has recently ignored neighborhoods in acting on important public issues, such as in the case of the downtown bus station. Mayor Bowers will not be isolated in the comforts of the mayor’s office, but he will be in our neighborhoods, listening to the people and acting on their concerns.