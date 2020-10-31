Letter: Vote for David Bowers

As a retired lawyer, who practiced for 43 years, I know David Bowers and his record of public service. David was raised in Roanoke, and his leadership skills were recognized early on when he was elected as president of the Patrick Henry student body. Roanokers have recognized David’s leadership by electing him as mayor four times.
As an independent mayor, David will bring diversity of thought to City Council, and he will not be bound to march in lockstep with a party. Experience has taught David that there is no Democrat or Republican way to run a city, and he will listen to the views of independents, Democrats and Republicans.
David knows all the neighborhoods of Roanoke and is committed to listening to them. He is concerned that Council has recently ignored neighborhoods in acting on important public issues, such as in the case of the downtown bus station. Mayor Bowers will not be isolated in the comforts of the mayor’s office, but he will be in our neighborhoods, listening to the people and acting on their concerns.
David will promote more democracy and transparency in city government. He opposes the decision of Council not to hold a special election to fill the remaining two years of a resigning Council member’s term. Instead of allowing the people to elect their representative, the mayor and Council chose to select their own favorite. David will always support more democracy, not less.
Like all Americans David was disgusted by the recent acts of several police officers who committed crimes against Black citizens. He believes officers who commit crimes must be removed and punished after due process. David, however, recognizes that the vast majority of officers are good people who put their lives on the line every day to protect lives and property. These brave men and women need the support of the communities they serve. Mayor Bowers will always support full funding for law enforcement.
I urge your vote for David Bowers, a proven leader who knows Roanoke and its neighborhoods, as a mayor for all Roanokers.
Will Dibling, Roanoke
