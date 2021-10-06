Letter: Vote for Democrats to keep Va. moving forward

Re: “Don’t vote for Democrats” letter by Tom Taylor on Sept. 25.

Tom Taylor mischaracterizes the Trump years in his letter.

First, we did not achieve energy independence during the Trump years. Politico reports that there were only two months from 2017-2021 in which the U.S. produced more energy than it consumed, the definition of energy independence. Moreover, Trump’s emphasis on fossil fuels wasted four years by not addressing climate change.

Second, Trump did not reduce poverty as Taylor claimed. Rather, Trump succeeded in throwing millions of people off food stamps by changing eligibility requirements. This is not a reduction in poverty. Moreover, his tax cuts went mainly to the wealthy, expanding the income inequality gap.

Third, Trump’s record of immigration is also mischaracterized. In four years, Trump succeeded in reducing legal immigration, a dubious achievement but illegal immigration was not reduced because Trump was not successful in removing illegal immigrants already in the U.S., according to the Cato Institute. The southern border was never under control during Trump’s term with only 80 miles of his Trump wall built (and just a metal fence at that).