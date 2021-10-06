Letter: Vote for Democrats to keep Va. moving forward

Re: “Don’t vote for Democrats” letter by Tom Taylor on Sept. 25.
Tom Taylor mischaracterizes the Trump years in his letter.
First, we did not achieve energy independence during the Trump years. Politico reports that there were only two months from 2017-2021 in which the U.S. produced more energy than it consumed, the definition of energy independence. Moreover, Trump’s emphasis on fossil fuels wasted four years by not addressing climate change.
Second, Trump did not reduce poverty as Taylor claimed. Rather, Trump succeeded in throwing millions of people off food stamps by changing eligibility requirements. This is not a reduction in poverty. Moreover, his tax cuts went mainly to the wealthy, expanding the income inequality gap.
Third, Trump’s record of immigration is also mischaracterized. In four years, Trump succeeded in reducing legal immigration, a dubious achievement but illegal immigration was not reduced because Trump was not successful in removing illegal immigrants already in the U.S., according to the Cato Institute. The southern border was never under control during Trump’s term with only 80 miles of his Trump wall built (and just a metal fence at that).
Fourth, Trump’s foreign policy was disastrous. North Korea has tested every new president with saber rattling. But Trump managed to elevate North Korea’s status by meeting with its leader which accomplished nothing toward nuclear disarmament. And what has the Abraham Accords accomplished really? It certainly didn’t prevent the latest Palestinian uprising. Trump’s go-it-alone approach has dismayed our allies.
Joe Biden has his hands full but he is dealing with the immigrant surge and providing strong leadership on the pandemic. Everyone would agree that the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan could have been done better but Biden did not abandon American citizens or Afghan allies. He in fact evacuated a record number of them. It took many years to evacuate our Vietnamese allies and the same will happen here. Most importantly, Biden ended this 20-year war that took far too many of our soldiers’ lives.
To vote for Republicans in Virginia is to vote for Trump’s failed policies. I am voting for Democrats up and down the ticket to keep Virginia moving forward.
Joan Kark, Pearisburg