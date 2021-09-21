Letter: Vote for diverse group of public servants

There were some great speeches at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista on Labor Day but one in particular stood out above the rest. The GOP candidate for Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (who happens to be a brilliant, free thinking, Constitutional loving black woman) started her speech only to be pummeled with racial slurs from a group of woke Democrats (you know, the ones whose favorite past time is to remind us how racist we are). Well, Winsome was having nothing of it and beautifully turned an extremely ugly situation into a victorious ray of light and hope that resulted in the longest and loudest ovation in the history of the Labor Day event.
Winsome Sears’ perseverance and message of hope is a microcosm of what the GOP is offering Virginians in the midst of these turbulent times. If you feel we desperately need leaders instead of bloviating politicians please join me in electing one of the strongest and most diverse group of true public servants:
Glenn Youngkin for governor, Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor, Jayson Miyares for attorney general and Charlie Nave for state delegate.
Michael Barry-Rec, Lexington