Letter: Vote for diverse group of public servants

There were some great speeches at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista on Labor Day but one in particular stood out above the rest. The GOP candidate for Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (who happens to be a brilliant, free thinking, Constitutional loving black woman) started her speech only to be pummeled with racial slurs from a group of woke Democrats (you know, the ones whose favorite past time is to remind us how racist we are). Well, Winsome was having nothing of it and beautifully turned an extremely ugly situation into a victorious ray of light and hope that resulted in the longest and loudest ovation in the history of the Labor Day event.