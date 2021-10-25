Letter: Vote for excellence, vote for Youngkin

“How do you not get it, if we're aggressive and competitive, the union gets a boost, you'd rather give it a sedative.” These are words sung on Broadway in the hit musical "Hamilton," and yet I think they ring so true for the Virginia governor race.
Glenn Youngkin’s economic and education plans are all about making Virginia a competitive state to open businesses, expand your career and pursue education.
This extends to more than just Northern Virginia that continues to grow due to federal spending. Eliminating the grocery tax benefits every Virginian and cuts the cost of a basic necessity.
Curbing runaway property taxes helps everyone from farmers to suburbanites, from Southwest Virginia to NoVA. He has also talked far more about improving education by emphasizing STEM education and school choice.
This is a policy slate is exactly what not only Virginia needs, but Roanoke specifically. This used to be a growing commercial hub that is now falling behind in a state that is falling behind neighboring states. We need a safer and stronger community that is poised to grow and develop. We need to wake up and make a change.
Terry McAuliffe would simply be more of the same. His answer to the rising cost of living is a higher minimum wage. Has he noticed that we are in a labor shortage and wages have risen far above minimum wage and that doesn’t help someone as soon as they get a raise? At the same time he won’t criticize business-punishing policies like making every Virginian who can join a union be forced to; not have the option to, but be forced to.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, McAuliffe wants to use Donald Trump to divide our community. His largest, but most baseless critique of Youngkin is that “he is just more Trump.”
I strongly encourage everyone to watch the last debate or go to one of his events. Youngkin has a calm, clear and caring message for Virginians. “I’m guided by my faith, values, and unshakeable belief that Virginia should be the best.”
Eric Alanko, Roanoke