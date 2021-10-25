Letter: Vote for excellence, vote for Youngkin

“How do you not get it, if we're aggressive and competitive, the union gets a boost, you'd rather give it a sedative.” These are words sung on Broadway in the hit musical "Hamilton," and yet I think they ring so true for the Virginia governor race.

Glenn Youngkin’s economic and education plans are all about making Virginia a competitive state to open businesses, expand your career and pursue education.

This extends to more than just Northern Virginia that continues to grow due to federal spending. Eliminating the grocery tax benefits every Virginian and cuts the cost of a basic necessity.

Curbing runaway property taxes helps everyone from farmers to suburbanites, from Southwest Virginia to NoVA. He has also talked far more about improving education by emphasizing STEM education and school choice.

This is a policy slate is exactly what not only Virginia needs, but Roanoke specifically. This used to be a growing commercial hub that is now falling behind in a state that is falling behind neighboring states. We need a safer and stronger community that is poised to grow and develop. We need to wake up and make a change.