Letter: Vote for Kiesha Preston

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have never been more excited about local politics than this year. Kiesha Preston is running a grassroots independent campaign to bring new priorities to the Roanoke City Council. I encourage my fellow Roanokers to vote for her.

I first met Kiesha one year ago through the local arts scene. She struck me as someone with the ability to move mountains. And indeed, last year she worked with Del. Sam Rasoul to write the Domestic Violence Victim’s Protection Act which was signed into law by Gov. Northam. She was also invited to Washington, D.C. to brief members of Congress on issues of domestic violence. Kiesha has a proven track record of making change.

This past summer I witnessed Kiesha standing on the front lines of our local movement for racial justice. And when the City Council made the wrong decision this year to increase funding for policing and community safety while making unforgivable cuts to education and the arts, Kiesha raised her voice in protest. She has uniquely articulated an actual strategy for how we can rein in the police. And her campaign platform, moreover, is based on the concept of participatory democracy. This means that, if elected, Kiesha will include the community—all of us—in setting budget priorities for our city from now on.