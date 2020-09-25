Letter: Vote for Kiesha Preston

I have never been more excited about local politics than this year. Kiesha Preston is running a grassroots independent campaign to bring new priorities to the Roanoke City Council. I encourage my fellow Roanokers to vote for her.
I first met Kiesha one year ago through the local arts scene. She struck me as someone with the ability to move mountains. And indeed, last year she worked with Del. Sam Rasoul to write the Domestic Violence Victim’s Protection Act which was signed into law by Gov. Northam. She was also invited to Washington, D.C. to brief members of Congress on issues of domestic violence. Kiesha has a proven track record of making change.
This past summer I witnessed Kiesha standing on the front lines of our local movement for racial justice. And when the City Council made the wrong decision this year to increase funding for policing and community safety while making unforgivable cuts to education and the arts, Kiesha raised her voice in protest. She has uniquely articulated an actual strategy for how we can rein in the police. And her campaign platform, moreover, is based on the concept of participatory democracy. This means that, if elected, Kiesha will include the community—all of us—in setting budget priorities for our city from now on.
Kiesha is the real deal. She is a single mom and a hard-working activist. She is constantly uplifting the voices of marginalized people in our community. I have seen her speak up on issues directly affecting women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.
Kiesha supports creating more affordable housing and sustainable shelter solutions in Roanoke for those of our neighbors struggling with homelessness. She has plans for reducing gun violence and promoting harm reduction, too. All of these are issues that have impacted people that I know and love.
One of the most important chants from the social justice movements of my generation is: “We are unstoppable / another world is possible.” I believe another Roanoke is possible. By voting for Kiesha Preston we can take a big step in actualizing that dream.
G. SAMANTHA ROSENTHAL
ROANOKE
