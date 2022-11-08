Letter: Vote for Lewis to protect women's health care freedom

Ben Cline voted against H.R. 3755, “Women's Health Protection Act of 2021,” which prohibits governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services, and voted against H.R. 8297, “Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022,” which prohibits anyone acting under state law from interfering with a person's ability to access out-of-state abortion services.

As he opposes abortions, you would think he would be in favor of contraceptives which would reduce abortions. But Cline also voted against H.R. 8373, which protects a person’s ability to access contraceptives, to engage in contraception, and to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide contraceptives, contraception and information related to contraception.

Ben Cline makes no exception for a woman's financial situation, marital status, employment issues, age, health or manner of getting pregnant (rape). Either he is forcing a personal belief on his constituents or just voting in step with a majority of Republicans who dance to the tune of a lobbying group, Heritage Action.

Vote instead for Jennifer Lewis who will fight to restore women's freedom from political and governmental interference concerning their medical care.

Linda Black, Glasgow