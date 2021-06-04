Letter: Vote for Liam Watson

I met Liam Watson three years ago in a Global Climate Change class, an early morning class. He was never late, never dressed in less than a button down shirt and tie, and never failed to sit in the front row. Immediately, I wanted to meet this transfer student who seemed to know exactly where he wanted to go in life.

It has been a joy to count Liam as one of my friends since. He is always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone, one small example is being an integral teammate on my race for the Williamsburg City Council. Through our time on my campaign in Williamsburg and in years of working with Liam, I have now learned exactly where he wants to go in life. And that place is his home, to Montgomery County in service of his family’s community.

As a student, Liam would make the four-hour drive from Williamsburg to Blacksburg every single week to split his time between William & Mary and home. Despite living hours away, he maintained the strongest of connections to the New River Valley through service as a Commissioner of the Montgomery County Parks and Rec Commission and as the Vice-Chair of the Democratic Committee, but also as a church volunteer and election officer. With his combination as a young-leader and a 5th generation resident, Liam can be the model public servant, always willing to meet a new neighbor, while understanding the neighborhood’s history.