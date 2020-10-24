Letter: Vote for Mark Warner and Joe Biden

Virginia's United States senators are often accused of not caring about their constituents in Southwest Virginia. In the case of Senator Mark Warner, this is simply not true. In 2017, 70,000 Virginians, including myself, were faced with the nightmare scenario of having no insurance companies participating in the ACA’s marketplace. In a panic, I contacted Mark Warner’s local office. They were sincerely concerned and I even received a personal call from one of his staff members when Anthem re-entered the marketplace. Senator Warner has also introduced legislation to increase care for diabetes, reduce prescription costs for low-income children, and address the veteran suicide crisis. Senator Warner is genuinely fighting for all Virginians.

It is absolutely critical to vote for candidates like Senator Warner and Joe Biden, who will defend Americans with pre-existing conditions. President Trump bald-faced lied in 2016 about pre-existing conditions. Not a single Republican replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act would have protected people with pre-existing conditions. Currently, during a pandemic that has cost 210,000 Americans their lives and millions more their jobs and health insurance, the Trump administration is in court fighting to overturn the safeguards of the ACA. Anyone who gets COVID-19 and survives could become uninsurable or face extremely high premiums. People who lose their employer health insurance through no fault of their own due to the pandemic could have nowhere to turn. Keeping citizens from accessing health care during a pandemic is both cruel and dangerous to public health.