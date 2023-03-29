I urge citizens of the newly redrawn Roanoke-Montgomery Virginia Senate district to vote for Luke Priddy in the June 20 Democratic primary.

Locally, Luke is a voice for justice and equity on the Roanoke City Council. In addition, for five years he has worked on statewide issues as chief of staff for state Sen. John Edwards. Edwards will retire this year, and Priddy is a logical choice to carry on his legacy at the state capitol.

Our family has known Luke and his family since the early '90s. We know him to be a community-minded citizen of honesty, integrity and intelligence. In Richmond, he will diligently serve Virginia Senate District 4, which includes Roanoke, Salem and parts of Roanoke and Montgomery counties.

Please vote for Luke June 20.

Gwendolyn P. Vieth, Henrico