Letter: Vote for Redistricting Reform Amendment

In support of commentary “Time to fix a broken system” on Sunday, August 9.
I was pleasantly surprised to read this commentary by Republican Delegate Jason Miyares in support of the Redistricting Reform Amendment that will be on the ballot November 3. My husband and I have been supporters of the movement for redistricting reform, which began in 2010 with the group One Virginia 2021.
Delegate Miyares article explains in detail why this amendment is needed. Many other states have passed similar legislation in order to improve the way districts are designed. It has long been known that each political party has gerrymandered districts to their parties benefit NOT to the public's benefit.
Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, I strongly add my voice to Jason’s and encourage all my fellow Democrats to vote for this amendment. We have momentum behind us to make changes for the benefit of all Virginians. It should not matter whether your Delegates are Democrats or Republicans, they should all be working for the benefit of all the people not just the rich and powerful.
This is our time to vote for a chance to change the status quo and maybe a step in encouraging all those elected to office to work for the good of all constituents.
KAREN VIETMEIER
ROANOKE COUNTY
