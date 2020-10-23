 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote for redistricting
0 comments

Letter: Vote for redistricting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Roanoke area has no representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Instead the Roanoke area is carved up in three districts. The 6th District takes Roanoke City and extends all the way to Warren County. The 9th grabs Salem and goes to Kentucky. The 5th represents central Virginia.

None of those representatives, therefore, put the Roanoke area first. The television bombards us with advertisements for the 5th District, which most of us in the area will not participate in. I had to internet search to find any information about the Democratic candidate for the 6th District.

JIM SELVEY

ROANOKE

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Open all DMV's

I recently sold my vehicle to a relative. They took the title, etc. to the local DMV to register the vehicle and obtain plates. They were told…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert