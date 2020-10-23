Letter: Vote for redistricting

The Roanoke area has no representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Instead the Roanoke area is carved up in three districts. The 6th District takes Roanoke City and extends all the way to Warren County. The 9th grabs Salem and goes to Kentucky. The 5th represents central Virginia.

None of those representatives, therefore, put the Roanoke area first. The television bombards us with advertisements for the 5th District, which most of us in the area will not participate in. I had to internet search to find any information about the Democratic candidate for the 6th District.