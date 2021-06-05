Letter: Vote for Sam!

Early voting has started in the Democratic primary! You can vote at your registrar’s office or absentee or you can wait to vote in person on election day, June 8.

I was proudly Waynesboro’s first voter, casting my ballot for Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor.

I first met Sam back in 2007, I had just moved to Virginia and I saw an ad for a Staunton Democratic meeting, featuring Sam Rasoul, candidate running for Congress in the 6th District.

I remember being so excited to hear this young man talk about progressive ideas and solutions. Fast forward many years later, he was one of the first elected representatives to speak out against the dirty, greedy pipeline projects proposed to run through our mountains, rivers and private land.

One thing I really respect about Sam is his accessibility. Elected representatives have to interact with their constituents to really understand the issues in their district. One day, I was walking down the street with Sam and people would just pull over to talk with him about their concerns or just to chat. He was always excited to hear a constituent say his name and ask to talk, his whole face would light up and that’s when I knew, Sam is in this for the right reasons.