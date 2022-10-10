Letter: Vote for the service-minded candidates for council

Vote for service-minded candidates for council

To try to be a more informed voter, I decided to look up the website of the Republican slate of candidates for the Roanoke City Council. What I found was of very little substance, except for the red meat issue of “parental rights in education,” aka book bans, and some inane idea to roll back the symbolic and educational plastic grocery bag tax.

When asked how to help people in Roanoke experiencing homelessness, Luke Priddy, Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin all had specific and innovative ways to spend the $5 million allocated by city council, while most of the other candidates gave answers that were vague at best, and mean-spirited at worst.

Please keep Roanoke on the right track as a welcoming and progressive place to work, live and play by voting for these four service-minded and worthy candidates.

James Settle, Roanoke