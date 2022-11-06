 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for those who put common good over ambition

In a recent phone conversation, a friend of mine commented, "The problem with our country right now is that there are too many Democrats and Republicans and not enough Americans."

As Election Day nears, I've been reflecting on this statement. It sums up some feelings I've had for the past several years. And it has shaped some primary criteria I will use to vote for candidates at the local, state and federal levels in upcoming elections. Regardless of a candidate's party affiliation, my vote will support those candidates who will:

  1. Unify, not divide our citizenry.
  2. Be respectful of their opponents and their positions on issues.
  3. Articulate a positive vision and practical solutions, not simply spew party rhetoric that has recently been filled too frequently with vitriolic and fear-mongering messages.
  4. Serve as a true public servant, without an underlying ambition of being a political careerist or a political opportunist always positioning for a higher office rather than doing the job they were elected for.
  5. Always staunchly stand for the best interests of the United States of America, with the necessary fortitude and integrity to stand against their party or party leadership when they are adopting positions that are morally wrong.

When I look at the slate of candidates running across the country, in Virginia and in Roanoke, fortunately there are many that meet my personal criteria. But sadly, there are many that do not.

True leadership happens when no one is watching and leaders do what is right, not just what is politically expedient. I encourage everyone to vote using their conscience as a guide for electing candidates that will represent the American ideal of being a land of equality and opportunity where everyone can succeed with hard work and determination.

Greg Feldmann, Roanoke

