Letter: Vote for Trish White-Boyd

I enthusiastically support Trish White-Boyd for City Council. I have worked with Trish in various capacities and have found her to be a person who, every time, does what she says she will…and more, quickly, efficiently and with good humor. Trish looks out for the WHOLE community; she is forward thinking, and her vision for Roanoke City encompasses our many and varied neighborhoods.
I hurried to the Registrar’s Office to cast my vote for Trish yesterday. The experience was easy, fast, and Covid safe. I encourage you to do the same.
DOTSY S. CLIFTON
ROANOKE
