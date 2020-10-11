 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for Trish White-Boyd
I enthusiastically support Trish White-Boyd for City Council. I have worked with Trish in various capacities and have found her to be a person who, every time, does what she says she will…and more, quickly, efficiently and with good humor. Trish looks out for the WHOLE community; she is forward thinking, and her vision for Roanoke City encompasses our many and varied neighborhoods.

I hurried to the Registrar’s Office to cast my vote for Trish yesterday. The experience was easy, fast, and Covid safe. I encourage you to do the same.

DOTSY S. CLIFTON

ROANOKE

