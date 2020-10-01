 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for Trump or anonymous script writers
Letter: Vote for Trump or anonymous script writers

Does it strike anyone as odd that our president's supposedly disparaging remarks about WWI veterans made almost two years ago would be made public now?

These anonymous (of course) witnesses are countered by others who say no such remarks were made. YES, I served in the military for four years. War wounds?? Yep, detergent burns from numerous stints of K.P. If that sounds silly, so does buying into yet another anti-Trump rumor without reflection upon motive and timing. You can vote for Trump, or you vote for a bunch of anonymous teleprompter script writers.

RICHARD LONG

SALEM

