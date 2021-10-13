Letter: Vote for Youngkin and other Republicans

Our nation under the Biden administration goes more socialist every day and any one who says so is being branded as a terrorist by Progressive Democrats.

For us in Virginia this is a most vital time. Nov. 2 we will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and 130 seats in the Virginia General Assembly. The past four years, under a Democrat governor who is of the same ilk as the governors of other socialist leaning Blue States, have seen freedoms eroded that once made Virginia great.

The differences in candidates are very sharp as Glenn Youngkin supports the right to life and opposes the rewriting of history to destroy our great heritage. A major difference was exposed during a recent debate between the two men. Terry McAuliffe challenged the right of parents to have any say so in how their children were educated. Youngkin knowing more about the development of public schools rightly challenged this and we all need to.

Public schools in this country were founded to provide for individual needs and not to be cookie cutters making every student think alike and accept whatever dogma is presented to them. The Democrat candidate would see Virginia schools become second rate and students made stooges by teacher unions that support the Democratic Party and its socialist leaning leaders.