Letter: Vote Hudson for Montgomery Co. School Board

Voters in Virginia are being inundated with political messages these days. It’s tempting to focus only on the high profile statewide races to the detriment of local elections. As we’ve seen in the news recently local school board elections carry major consequences for communities. In Montgomery County District A has two candidates running for the seat previously held by Gunin Kiran.

In the recent profile article on one of the candidates, Karen Myers had concerns that the school board was not viewed positively. She had no clear view on requiring masking — at one point emphasizing the value of masks and on the other not sure if masking should be required. However, her concern that board members had not listened to the voices of those who came to speak during public comment time is troubling. We have all seen the loud, profane and disrespectful actions of many who speak during public comment times — do we want these voices to be the primary ones that public officials listen to?

The other candidate, Lynwood Hudson, has a clearly articulated platform that emphasizes respect, accountability and transparency. He has children in the school system and has volunteered extensively. He has sought out the views of all members of the community — teachers, students and parents — and actively listened to concerns. He would be an excellent addition to the school board in Montgomery County and I urge voters in District A to give him their vote.

Susan Guthrie DiSalvo, Blacksburg

 

