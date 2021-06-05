Letter: Vote Mark Reed for delegate

June 8 will mark the first Republican Primary for Delegate for the 24th District in .... forever?

Mark Reed of Lexington has dared to rock the good ol’ boy network by throwing his hat in the ring and opposing the current delegate, Ronnie Campbell.

Primaries are important as they give us the opportunity to weed out the stale and predictable and give us a choice for fresh and clear representation, which has been sorely lacking in the 24th. Mark Reed can give us that very thing.

His past careers in the Navy and then as a Child Protective Services Specialist gives him a varied background in government processes.

Since his retirement, he has remained involved as a volunteer advocate for parents and children trying to navigate the Rockbridge Department of Social Services.

He works with the local food pantry, driving the truck to pick up the foods and then working to disseminate the foods for those in need.

The main attributes Mark Reed brings to the table are obvious intelligence and the ability to work across the aisle, knowing it is our future that depends on working with others.