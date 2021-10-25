 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote Miyares for attorney general

Having worked for the Virginia Attorney General's Office for several years, I have seen what a good attorney general looks like. Unfortunately, he does not look like Mark Herring!

Herring fought to remove our Second Amendment rights, trying to ban reciprocal concealed carry permit agreements with other states. From the beginning, he has been the champion for left-wing and “woke” causes in Virginia. Herring has failed Virginia as attorney general.

We need an attorney general that will protect and serve the citizens of Virginia, rather than his own liberal agenda.

As a former criminal prosecutor who took violent felons off the streets, Jason Miyares is working to protect Virginia families while standing for our values. I encourage your readers to join me in voting for Jason Miyares as our next attorney general.

J.B. Mixon, Roanoke

 

