Letter: Vote Moon for City Council

I have noted with pride and pleasure that a former student of mine, Stephanie M. Moon Reynolds, is running as an Independent candidate for Roanoke City Council.

While teaching at William Fleming High in 1975-1976, I taught Stephanie business courses i.e., accounting, shorthand and typing. She not only was an excellent student, but also exhibited the finest of qualities that I admired in a student, particularly honesty, respect, responsibility, industriousness, and good attendance.

I have watched Stephanie progress from an entry-leveled position as a clerk-typist in the Roanoke Social Services Department to being appointed the first African American Roanoke City Clerk, a position she held until her recent retirement in December 2019. A stellar career with the City of Roanoke of 42 years, with 39 years working closely with Roanoke City Council.

With all these positive attributes, I am proud to vote for Stephanie to serve as a member of Roanoke City Council. and do recommend her to those citizens looking for a person who will work hard on Roanoke’s behalf.

CARYL SOLOMON

ROANOKE