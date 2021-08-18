Letter: Vote Nave for 11th District

Fellow conservatives — all who believe that our state government is not reflecting the will of the people — the time is upon us to return our state legislature to sanity. At this time, the Virginia House of Delegates is ruled by a 55-45 Democrat majority, and one of those Democrats comes from Roanoke.

The good news is that civil rights attorney and champion of small government Charlie Nave has declared his candidacy to turn that 11th District seat from Democrat to Republican in the upcoming election.

Recently, I heard Charlie speak at the meeting of the Sixth District Freedom Caucus, and was encouraged to learn that he is a strong believer in traditional family values, and a proponent of getting big government out of the way of the rights of individuals to control their own lives.

A Republican-controlled legislature would reign in the Democrat push to shut down businesses and keep children out of school, for example, and would protect our Second Amendment rights.