Letter: Vote NO on Amendment One

Every 10 years the political party in power in Virginia gets to redraw the election maps. They redraw the maps to their advantage ensuring their favored incumbents remain seated while limiting the power of the other party. Since 2013 with the formation of One Virginia 2021 our legislators have toyed with how to redistrict “fairly” before tossing it all away. Now the Democrats and Republicans have gotten together to offer us truly bi-partisan redistricting. As divisive partisanship increases, I am seeing more voters declare themselves to be Independent. The goal of this legislation as I see it is to minimize power sharing to prevent Independents, Libertarians, Greens, Progressives and anyone else who doesn’t completely follow the party line from ever having a say in Virginia government.
The question on the ballot for Constitutional Amendment #1 asks if the Constitution of Virginia should be amended to establish a redistricting commission…. but it does not mention that the legislation specifically states that all the commission members will ultimately be chosen by the leadership of the two major parties.
Virginia voters need NON-partisan redistricting. When the Court determined in 2018 that Virginia elections districts were unfairly gerrymandered a political science professor at the University of California, was appointed as “special master” to oversee the redistricting process. Let’s do it right this time. Surely, we have the political scientists, historians, statisticians, geographers, GIS specialists, etc. in Virginia to form a NON-partisan redistricting commission that could represent all the citizens of this Commonwealth.
Let us not ensure partisan redistricting by putting it into our Constitution. Vote “No” on Constitutional Amendment #1.
PHYLLIS TURK
RADFORD
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!