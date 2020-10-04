Letter: Vote NO on Amendment One

Every 10 years the political party in power in Virginia gets to redraw the election maps. They redraw the maps to their advantage ensuring their favored incumbents remain seated while limiting the power of the other party. Since 2013 with the formation of One Virginia 2021 our legislators have toyed with how to redistrict “fairly” before tossing it all away. Now the Democrats and Republicans have gotten together to offer us truly bi-partisan redistricting. As divisive partisanship increases, I am seeing more voters declare themselves to be Independent. The goal of this legislation as I see it is to minimize power sharing to prevent Independents, Libertarians, Greens, Progressives and anyone else who doesn’t completely follow the party line from ever having a say in Virginia government.