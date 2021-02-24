Letter: Vote no on bank merger

ANOTHER BANK GONE! I was very sorry to hear about the loss of another old bank in the Valley. When I worked at The Bank of Fincastle the board was adamant about not selling the bank. They did a capital campaign with "private placement" only. With that came outsiders to the board and with the new leadership, it didn't take a rocket scientist to see the handwriting on the wall.
Wake up shareholders, you have just been sold down the river! I urge you to vote no on the proposed merger of The Bank of Fincastle.
Gill Roseberry, Salem