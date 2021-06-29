 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote no on DOE transgender policy
Letter: Vote no on DOE transgender policy

As a retired educator and previous Bedford County School Board member, I am writing this email to you to express my extreme disdain for the DOE Transgener Policy that they are trying to force you to adopt for our school system and for every system within the state.

Where do your morals, conscience, and common sense lie? Would you want your own children forced into subjection to the state’s communistic thoughts?

It is time for you as a Board to show just how strong, or weak, you are. It is time for you to say “NO” to this dictation. How strong are you really? Are you willing to file suit against the governor and the administration?

We, your constituents, will be watching your stance on this issue. Elections will be coming! Vote “NO” on this policy. Let us see just how strong you are.

Joy Wright, District 1, Goodview

 

