Letter: Vote out Head Virus

I am counting the days until we vote our Head Virus out of office. He is certainly adept at keeping himself in the public eye. During his first photo op he uneasily hefted a Bible back and forth between his hands. A few nights ago he admitted himself to Walter Reed as if it were an upscale hotel and then took a joy ride to prove to his “subjects” that their king, although virulent, was still in control of the country and could take the opportunity to infect a few more people in the limo before he returned to the hospital. That Trump, always a paragon of efficiency! Oh, sorry, he already had 140,000 people infected on his watch when he took notice of the virus back in March.

During his last photo op he bounded up the White House stairs to turn to his complicit staff and subjects while removing his mask. The king has returned, still infectious but strong!

If he “gets” COVID as he says, why does he take off his mask? He has no empathy, no real comprehension of the danger, and no vision of how to begin to control it.