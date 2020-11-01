 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote out Head Virus
0 comments

Letter: Vote out Head Virus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am counting the days until we vote our Head Virus out of office. He is certainly adept at keeping himself in the public eye. During his first photo op he uneasily hefted a Bible back and forth between his hands. A few nights ago he admitted himself to Walter Reed as if it were an upscale hotel and then took a joy ride to prove to his “subjects” that their king, although virulent, was still in control of the country and could take the opportunity to infect a few more people in the limo before he returned to the hospital. That Trump, always a paragon of efficiency! Oh, sorry, he already had 140,000 people infected on his watch when he took notice of the virus back in March.

During his last photo op he bounded up the White House stairs to turn to his complicit staff and subjects while removing his mask. The king has returned, still infectious but strong!

If he “gets” COVID as he says, why does he take off his mask? He has no empathy, no real comprehension of the danger, and no vision of how to begin to control it.

We need someone with a plan to curtail infections, to revisit educating people about the importance and effectiveness of wearing a mask. There is shame in infecting others if we do not wear masks because, yes, we are all in this nightmare together while he is Head Virus. His next photo op may be from a wheelchair or from an ambulance with sirens blaring!

Elizabeth Mory, Roanoke

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: American Dynasty

With a brand-new political season, there’s a bumper-crop of new signage. One of these caught my eye and I checked it out on Amazon. It says: “…

Letters

Letter: Wake up voters

This President is a threat to our representative democracy! ALARM BELL: On Wednesday, September 23, President Trump said when pressed again ab…

Letters

Letter: Cartoon was disgusting

I am shocked and disgusted by the cartoon on your editorial page on Oct. 14. Is it supposed to be funny? Ever since Lee Enterprises took over …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert