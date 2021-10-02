Letter: Vote Robert Ashwell for Bedford County School Board

The last few years have been difficult for all of us, not the least of whom are the students who attend area schools, including Bedford County’s. The challenges we face in Bedford County require that we elect qualified and knowledgeable people to our school board, and there is no more qualified candidate than Robert Ashwell who is running for the District 3 seat.

Robert’s 48 years of experience include tenures as teacher, as principal at elementary, middle and high schools, and as central office special projects coordinator for two superintendents. He understands the needs of the school system and will support students’ rights to a safe and healthy school environment, to in-person in-school instruction, and to cost-efficient structuring of the capitol improvement plan. He also will advocate for competitive salaries for all school employees since he understands what is necessary to attract and retain the best people for Bedford County’s students.

Robert is a native of Bedford County; he graduated from Liberty High School and, after college, returned here to live and raise his children, one an attorney and the other a former Green Beret and now a teacher at Staunton River High School. His life has been education. His advocacy for students is unsurpassed.

Bedford County needs Robert Ashwell on its school board.

Elizabeth G. McCrodden, Bedford