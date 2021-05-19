Letter: Vote Sara Bohn for District A

A vote for Sara Bohn for District A, Board of Supervisors of Montgomery County, is a vote for experience.
The BOS “sets the annual budget and tax rates, enacts legislation governing the County and its citizens, sets policies and oversees their implementation.” How does one prepare for such wide-ranging responsibility?
Of course, life experience helps. Sara Bohn is 54 years old and has served well in her first term on the Board. But her education and job experience seem amazingly appropriate to the planning and budgeting and balancing of diverse needs of individuals and groups that is required of Supervisors. She earned two college degrees: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration, both at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. And she has applied her skills and experience in analyzing and organizing in three fields of employment.
First, she worked for more than a decade as a process engineer with companies in in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Switzerland, and, after moving to Virginia in 1991, at GE Industrial Systems in Salem—after first teaching Math for a semester at Danville Community College and Piedmont Governor’s School for Mathematics.
Second, she turned her knowledge and skill in understanding process and people to a career as a financial planner. Over the next decade and more, she worked with several financial planning firms in Blacksburg and Christiansburg, moving up through the ranks as she had done in her engineering career. And, in the midst of all that, she found time to teach a semester class on Personal Financial Planning at Virginia Tech in 2014, and she still stays active as a financial planner part-time in her own business.
But, third, she is now putting her education and experience in the service of non-profit organizations, assisting others to meet their basic needs and flourish in their communities. She served as Deputy Director for Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley from 2018 -2020 and now serves as Executive Director of the United Way of the New River Valley.
Such a wealth of experience in a Supervisor is extraordinary, and Sara Bohn uses it well to speak for and with those she represents.
Elizabeth Struthers Malbon, Blacksburg