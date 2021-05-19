Letter: Vote Sara Bohn for District A

A vote for Sara Bohn for District A, Board of Supervisors of Montgomery County, is a vote for experience.

The BOS “sets the annual budget and tax rates, enacts legislation governing the County and its citizens, sets policies and oversees their implementation.” How does one prepare for such wide-ranging responsibility?

Of course, life experience helps. Sara Bohn is 54 years old and has served well in her first term on the Board. But her education and job experience seem amazingly appropriate to the planning and budgeting and balancing of diverse needs of individuals and groups that is required of Supervisors. She earned two college degrees: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration, both at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. And she has applied her skills and experience in analyzing and organizing in three fields of employment.

First, she worked for more than a decade as a process engineer with companies in in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Switzerland, and, after moving to Virginia in 1991, at GE Industrial Systems in Salem—after first teaching Math for a semester at Danville Community College and Piedmont Governor’s School for Mathematics.