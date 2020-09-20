Letter: Vote Stephanie Moon Reynolds for Roanoke City Council

Cast your vote for Stephanie Moon Reynolds for Roanoke City Council on November 3. I urge the citizens of Roanoke City to cast their vote for a fresh, positive change.
I have been friends with Stephanie for over 50 years. She is a woman of integrity and great character. Her impeccable years of experience in city government as City Clerk, and the numerous leadership positions she has held, prepared her for service on our City Council.
Stephanie is a native Roanoker with a heart for her family and especially a heart for Roanoke. She is a visionary who is passionate about connecting with neighborhood organizations and providing the best educational opportunities for our children. As a Councilwoman, we can trust that Stephanie will always have the interest of the citizens as her primary focus. On November 3, I will cast my vote for Stephanie Moon Reynolds, and urge other citizens to do as well.
TREQUITA TRIALS
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!