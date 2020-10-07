Letter: Vote them out

There’s one thing people need to understand concerning Mitch McConnell nominating a replacement for RGB 40 days before the election. McCONNELL DOESN'T CARE. He’s putting everything on the line. If Republicans lose control of the presidency and the senate in the upcoming election, he can still point to one thing. Well, we may have lost the election but we’ve got control of the Supreme Court for the next 25 years. WAKE UP AMERICA. VOTE THEM OUT!!