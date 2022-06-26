Letter: Vote to oust the NRA fan boys

You would have thought after Sandy Hook in 2012 our gun laws would have changed to protect the very innocent in our schools. No such thing. The NRA has a powerful political action committee called The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund. The aim of the NRA-PVF is to endorse candidates and/or contribute to their campaigns so these politicians, like Ben Cline, will do their bidding and vote against any and all gun restrictions.

What can be done? We must take action to ensure expanded background checks to see that guns are sold only to mentally stable and responsible adults, and we must take action to ban the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that should only be in the hands of the military and the police. It takes only seconds for assault weapons to SLAUGHTER: damage children beyond recognition, requiring DNA to determine who they were. Why so graphic? Because we let it happen over and over again. It's “thoughts and prayers” and a shrug — until it's our children.

Our only hope is to vote out each and every politician who receives an endorsement and/or campaign funds from the NRA in local, state and national elections. Whenever you go to the polls, visualize those slaughtered children in Sandy Hook and in Texas and vote for someone who will pass commonsense gun laws. And, oh yes, the NRA says the only solution to bad guys with guns is good guys with guns. How did that work out at the Texas elementary school?

Linda Black, Glasgow