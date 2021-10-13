Letter: Vote Travis Williams for District D

With elections right around the corner, I am endorsing Travis Williams to represent District D on the Montgomery County School Board. He has worked within the county school division as a substitute teacher and aide, and he values communication, transparency and being reachable. As a news reporter, Travis asked the hard questions and worked diligently to provide both sides of the story. He's using those same skills, knocking on doors and listening to concerns parents, students, and teachers have about what’s happening within the schools.

The incumbent, Mrs. Bond has been on the board for the last 16 years. One should ask themselves what she has really accomplished during those 16 years. Is she becoming one of those “career politicians” that we hear so much about? During the last 18 months of the COVID pandemic, I have not received a response from her via email voicing concerns that I have or even answering questions to clarify a few items that the board is discussing. We've rarely heard from our current elected official outside of the school board meetings. The latest silence — Mrs. Bond sitting quietly while the current chair of the board berated a parent volunteer during a public meeting — speaks volumes as to why District D needs better representation on the school board.