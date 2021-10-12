Letter: Vote Travis Williams for School Board

I am writing to express my enthusiastic endorsement of Travis Williams for the Montgomery County School Board representative, District D. As part of this community, he cares deeply about public education, about our youth, families, and school staff. He comes from a family with deep roots going back generations in this county. He graduated from Christiansburg High School and his mother has taught here for many years. He has a degree in education from Radford University, and training and experience working in multiple schools.

During his campaign, it’s been clear that communication and openness are high priorities for him. I have found him to be a good listener who is eager to learn about the concerns in the community. His thoughtful and caring approach shines through in conversations and during public meetings.

If elected, it is clear that he will actively listen to constituents and address their concerns. He has visited the Riner community frequently this summer and fall. He is the only candidate running in our district who participated in the public forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the NAACP.

Travis Williams is a highly qualified candidate who will work hard to serve our interests. He needs us to vote for him so he can serve. I encourage residents of District D to join me in voting for Travis Williams for school board.

Carola Haas, Riner