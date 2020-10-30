Letter: Vote Trump to continue pro-America agenda

Readers of this newspaper have assuredly noticed that most election letters-to-editor have been unfairly and overly critical of President Trump and devoid of praise for Joe Biden. Why is that? Could it be that Biden's long political record is not praiseworthy? Let's compare.

Trump is the hardest-working and most transparent president in many years. His record of accomplishments is one of promises kept and America first. For example: lower income taxes taxes for everybody, removal of regulations that harm businesses, more secure borders and a stronger military, the nomination of many new seated judges, support for our police, and bringing our troops home for Christmas. And remember, right up to when the Coronavirus dealt its devastating blow to our country, our economy was performing at record levels.

If Democrat Biden were to win, what would he do except raise taxes? Probably a government-led health plan that would ruin Medicare as we know it. Surrounded by "also-rans" and their socialistic proposals, our country could suffer mightily. Biden himself refuses to help us learn what to expect.

If we want to continue a pro-America agenda, we better vote for Trump and his tell-it-like-it-is demeanor, and Republican candidates who support him.

Jerry Stevens, Blacksburg