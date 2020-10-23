Letter: Vote Webb for one less Republican

Henry County was gerrymandered by Republicans into two separate congressional districts.. Martinsville and the western part of Henry County were placed in the 9th Congressional District. Eastern Henry County was placed in the 5th. One would think having two representatives in Congress would be an advantage. Wrong! We get ignored twice as much. Power seems to be more important than progress.
In the 9th Congressional District, Republicans are still celebrating indoor plumbing. Martinsville/Henry County are stuck with Morgan Griffith because he's running unopposed. He continues to do nothing with style while Martinsville struggles with 14% unemployment. Eastern Henry County has an opportunity to help put an end to Trumpism in the 5th Congressional District. Democrat Cameron Webb is running against Republican Bob Good who calls himself a biblical conservative. That means he's committed to the "Chosen One Moron" in the White House. Washington doesn't need anymore sanctimonious hypocrites who worship at the throne of stupid and dangerous. Don't waste your vote on status quo incompetence.
Cameron Webb is a moderate Democrat who professes his faith as Christian but has no extreme ideological or religious convictions. Webb is a native of Virginia, served as a White House fellow, is a graduate of Wake Forest Medical School, a practicing physician, and former director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He also earned a law degree from Loyola University of Chicago. Good earned bachelor's and master's degrees at Liberty University and was an associate athletic director. He also served one term as a Campbell County Supervisor. There are glaring differences between the abilities and accomplishments of these two candidates. Webb thinks in terms of the "We the people." Good only wants to represent people who look like him and have the same backward ideology as the worst president in American history. Southside Virginia can make a difference if they get out and vote. Remember, one less Trump Republican in Washington is good for America.
KEN WILSON
MARTINSVILLE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!