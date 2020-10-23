Letter: Vote Webb for one less Republican

Henry County was gerrymandered by Republicans into two separate congressional districts.. Martinsville and the western part of Henry County were placed in the 9th Congressional District. Eastern Henry County was placed in the 5th. One would think having two representatives in Congress would be an advantage. Wrong! We get ignored twice as much. Power seems to be more important than progress.

In the 9th Congressional District, Republicans are still celebrating indoor plumbing. Martinsville/Henry County are stuck with Morgan Griffith because he's running unopposed. He continues to do nothing with style while Martinsville struggles with 14% unemployment. Eastern Henry County has an opportunity to help put an end to Trumpism in the 5th Congressional District. Democrat Cameron Webb is running against Republican Bob Good who calls himself a biblical conservative. That means he's committed to the "Chosen One Moron" in the White House. Washington doesn't need anymore sanctimonious hypocrites who worship at the throne of stupid and dangerous. Don't waste your vote on status quo incompetence.