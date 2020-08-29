Letter: Vote yes for fair maps

A voting district should represent its voters no matter its political leaning. The district should be compact so areas of commonality are together. An example might be that Roanoke, Salem and Vinton have the same representative. That’s the democratic ideal. That is far from reality in Virginia now, one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. The state legislature draws the lines to redistrict. Whichever party is in control draws the lines to stay in control thus effectively disenfranchising voters. Both parties do it. Just look up Virginia’s current districts which were done in 2011 by Democrats in one state body and GOP in the other. Both were equally partisan rather than making the districts representative of the voters and localities.
There is a solution! You just have to vote YES to Issue 1 on the November ballot. It is to pass a constitutional amendment to take the redistricting out of party hands. Instead an independent commission would be used. In order to get this on the ballot, it had to be passed two years in a row by both the State Senate and House of Delegates. Finally both sides compromised in order to come together to pass the amendment and bring it to the voters this November. Now we have to do our part. Educate yourself. Google “what is gerrymandering” (videos), go to FairMapsVa.org, talk to your friends and family, and spread the word to pass this amendment. It has been a long road to bring this issue to the voters. Let’s not squander this opportunity. Vote YES for fair maps!
VANETA MCALEXANDER
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!