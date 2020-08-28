Letter: Vote yes for Virginia Redistricting Commission Amendment

On Aug. 9, Del. Jason Miyares wrote in favor of the Virginia Redistricting Commission Amendment, stating that the amendment creates a “process [that will] will put people in districts based on where they live, not on whom they vote for.”
Miyares is a Republican delegate and I’m a Democratic voter, but I couldn’t agree more with him on this issue. Partisan gerrymandering is an issue all voters should care about because no matter which party has the power to unfairly rig the lines in their favor, we are all left with a less accountable, less representative government.
I urge voters to join Del. Miyares, Virginia Democrats including Rep. Beyer and Sen. Kaine, 70% of Virginia voters and me in supporting this amendment. By creating a citizen-led commission, this amendment ensures that people, not politicians, are in control of creating fair districts that prioritize communities over parties.
If we vote for this amendment, the redistricting process will no longer be privileged information, but will instead have publicly available data and public meetings across Virginia. Additionally, this amendment will enshrine historic civil rights protections in the Virginia Constitution. In the words of Justin Levitt, a former Obama administration Justice Department official, the “amendment requires adherence to the Voting Rights Act … and then goes beyond.”
This November, let’s put people over politicians and vote YES on the Virginia Redistricting Commission Amendment.
REV. DAVID DENHAM
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!