Letter: Vote YES on Amendment 1

Sen. John Edwards is a Roanoke, Southwest Virginia and Virginia treasure. As a senior member of the Virginia Senate, Edwards has a remarkable record. He is never afraid to introduce legislation and to champion legislation for issues that others may be reluctant to take on. My experience with him has been his ongoing support for rail in Virginia. Roanoke is enjoying the fruits of those efforts now.

However, Sen. Edwards is dead wrong in his op-ed opposing redistricting Amendment One that is on our ballot now ("Vote no: Amendment One is fatally flawed," Oct. 11). He has never supported attempts to fix the redistricting process. He isn’t alone. The “to the victors go the spoils” school of politics is the chosen belief of many in office. In this “school,” when you’re on the winning side, you call the shots—draw the lines. When you’re out as Republicans are now, you may be more interested in compromise. That is how the present amendment came about. For years, Democrats such as myself watched with dismay as Republicans refused to even take up redistricting bills.