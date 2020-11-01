Letter: Vote YES on Amendment 1

Sen. John Edwards is a Roanoke, Southwest Virginia and Virginia treasure. As a senior member of the Virginia Senate, Edwards has a remarkable record. He is never afraid to introduce legislation and to champion legislation for issues that others may be reluctant to take on. My experience with him has been his ongoing support for rail in Virginia. Roanoke is enjoying the fruits of those efforts now.
However, Sen. Edwards is dead wrong in his op-ed opposing redistricting Amendment One that is on our ballot now ("Vote no: Amendment One is fatally flawed," Oct. 11). He has never supported attempts to fix the redistricting process. He isn’t alone. The “to the victors go the spoils” school of politics is the chosen belief of many in office. In this “school,” when you’re on the winning side, you call the shots—draw the lines. When you’re out as Republicans are now, you may be more interested in compromise. That is how the present amendment came about. For years, Democrats such as myself watched with dismay as Republicans refused to even take up redistricting bills.
As Republicans saw electoral defeat on the horizon, they became inclined to support redistricting reform. In 2019, Republicans joined Democrats and the amendment was nearly unanimously passed. It was a fair deal for the party in the minority and the party thinking that they might be in the minority soon. What changed for some Democrats? They gained complete control of Virginia’s legislature.
Thankfully reformers of both sides of the aisle, such as Del. Sam Rasoul (D) and Sen. David Suetterlein (R), kept their promise to voters and passed this amendment so that Virginia voters will finally get a say on this reform at the ballot box. Sen. Edwards makes the ludicrous claim that Amendment One “undermines the right of voters to participate and to choose representatives to draw district lines.” Voters have no opportunity to participate in drawing lines. The party in power has all the power.
I trust that voters will see through the crass partisanship showcased on this issue by some Democrats and instead stand with reformers like Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, and George Allen to vote YES on Amendment One.
Nancy St.Clair Finch, Richmond
