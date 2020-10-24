Letter: Vote yes on Amendment 1

I am writing to strongly encourage everyone to vote yes on Amendment 1, to establish a bipartisan/citizen commission to establish future voting districts in Virginia. Regardless of which political party we prefer, we all share the core value of democracy. Gerrymandering attacks democracy; it serves those in power at the expense of our right to each have an equal vote.

Might the proposed solution have some flaws or insufficiencies? There are surely ways to improve it, including protections to ensure that minority voters are equitably represented. I share these concerns. Our choice, unfortunately, is not between Amendment 1 and a more perfect version of Amendment 1; we are voting for either the status quo (allowing gerrymandering to continue unabated), or for a commission that will minimize each political party's ability to manipulate districts.

The amendment is, at least, an initial step toward more authentic democracy in Virginia. Let us first condemn gerrymandering while we have the opportunity, and then, if in the future we perceive deficiencies in how the commission is implemented, let us pressure our legislators to improve it. Won't they have an easier time making changes once we have broken the governing party's complete control over districts? We can hold the commission members accountable if we are not satisfied with their work.