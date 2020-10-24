Letter: Vote 'yes' to reduce gerrymandering

There are conflicting opinions by Larry Hincker and Paul Goldman in the Sept. 27 Roanoke Times headlined "Redrawing voting districts." Hincker gives valid reasons to vote "yes" on Amendment 1. Goldman asks us to vote "no" although he says, “We need redistricting reform.”
Voting "yes" transfers the power to draw legislative maps from legislators to a bipartisan commission of citizens and legislators.
Voting "no" keeps the state legislature’s party in power responsible for redistricting.
My take: After every ten-year census, the party in power determines voting districts and uses this power to increase the odds of their re-election and to create advantages for their party through a process called GERRYMANDERING. In order to maintain power and control of redistricting there are some who are encouraging a vote against the amendment and trying to confuse the issue for highly questionable, if not nefarious, reasons. These are some of the same folks who voted solidly to approve this in the Virginia House but have changed their minds in an effort to keep the fox in charge of the hen house.
Nonpartisan AARP-VA, the League of Women Voters-VA, and FairMapsVa recommend a “yes" vote. And so does every nonpartisan governmental reform group in the country. Most major newspapers in VA endorse this amendment. Further, a number of VA statesmen/leaders in the majority party endorse the amendment including Delegates Rasoul and former Delegate Dr. Jim Shuler. National leaders in both major parties strongly favor doing away with gerrymandering. Barack Obama and Arnold Schwarzenegger frequently speak in opposition to gerrymandering and Ronald Reagan called gerrymandering “an anti-democratic and un-American practice."
Virginia is one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation -- where legislators choose their voters instead of voters choosing their legislators. It should be the other way around. We can change this by voting “yes” on Amendment 1. In my opinion, it is the only way partisan gerrymandering can be eliminated in Virginia.
R.B. CRAWFORD
BLACKSBURG
