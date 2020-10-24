Letter: Vote 'yes' to reduce gerrymandering

There are conflicting opinions by Larry Hincker and Paul Goldman in the Sept. 27 Roanoke Times headlined "Redrawing voting districts." Hincker gives valid reasons to vote "yes" on Amendment 1. Goldman asks us to vote "no" although he says, “We need redistricting reform.”

Voting "yes" transfers the power to draw legislative maps from legislators to a bipartisan commission of citizens and legislators.

Voting "no" keeps the state legislature’s party in power responsible for redistricting.

My take: After every ten-year census, the party in power determines voting districts and uses this power to increase the odds of their re-election and to create advantages for their party through a process called GERRYMANDERING. In order to maintain power and control of redistricting there are some who are encouraging a vote against the amendment and trying to confuse the issue for highly questionable, if not nefarious, reasons. These are some of the same folks who voted solidly to approve this in the Virginia House but have changed their minds in an effort to keep the fox in charge of the hen house.