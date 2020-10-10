Letter: Vote!

I voted this week. Although I intended to vote by mail, I voted in person at the registrar’s office at the Montgomery County courthouse. Why did I do this? I didn’t want to, that’s for sure, given the pandemic. But I did. I did it because I see the actions that the president is taking to discredit any votes cast by mail, combined with his efforts to sabotage the post office through his hand-picked Postmaster General (who, basically, bought his office). Furthermore, news reports indicate that mail-in ballots are much more likely to be invalidated, for one reason or another (e.g. signatures don’t match (whatever that means)) than are votes cast in person.

In my opinion, our democracy is currently under attack and I want my vote to count - it matters, so I put on my mask and I voted in person.

One thing I learned, by the way, is that if you have already applied for an absentee (aka mail-in) ballot, and you change your mind, you have to bring that ballot, and the envelope it comes in, to the registrar (or other voting location) so that it can be voided. Only after that will you be able to, instead, vote in person.

Don’t just sit back and watch what is happening. Do something about it. Vote!

DAVE NOLLER

BLACKSBURG