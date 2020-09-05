Letter: Voter decision making

From truth comes trust. From trust comes leadership. Vote leadership!
VOGLER DANIEL
BLACKSBURG
From truth comes trust. From trust comes leadership. Vote leadership!
VOGLER DANIEL
BLACKSBURG
