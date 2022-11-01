Letter: Voters, don’t listen to appeals to fear

Recently, some streaming channels geared toward older voters had commercials showing scenes of violence and destruction, meant to scare citizens out of their wits. Yes, crime was with us before the pandemic and crime has occurred since. But during the pandemic many people lost their jobs. Some of those people didn’t get their jobs back later. Poverty is one of the root causes of crime, and to directly blame this on the Democrats and President Joe Biden is illogical.

I taught logic for several years at Radford University, and political ads that are an appeal to fear or prejudice are not helpful, but instead are a disservice to the voting citizens of this country. They are wrongheaded and contain manipulated figures.

For example, though Portland, Oregon, “temporarily” cut some police funding to set aside more resources toward mental health services, they have since “increased” funding for the police department. Many public workers such as nurses, teachers and police actually quit during the COVID pandemic, making it appear that there is more crime out there, when the big problem is that there is not enough personnel out there to address the issue, crime being an issue that requires more personnel for better results.

Biden and the Democrats have passed some helpful legislation. Give them a chance to help more.

The Republicans vote “no” on anything helpful to communities and individuals, from infrastructure to help for sick veterans. Keep that in mind when you vote. Don’t listen to appeals to fear.

D.J. Mathews, Radford