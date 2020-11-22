Letter: Voters screwed up

Looks like the voters have screwed up again! You voted for the second worse liar in the nation's history. Remember your actions have severe repercussions. That being very much higher taxes, a huge loss in jobs, allowing open borders to aliens and criminals, whomever wants to come in from Mexico. It looks like the left does more sitting on their brains and went out into a cow pasture and picked up meadow muffins and stuffed it through their ears to take up the hollow space they have between their ears.
That being said, doesn't the wrong side of politics, or the left remember the young girl that was killed by the illegal alien in California, and you seemed to also have forgotten the MS-13 that killed the Bedford citizen last year by the two MS-13 criminals who beat him to death, of course not, when you have a meadow muffin between your ears how can you? Losers in this world are just that losers on the left. Remember or even think about the repercussions the left ( wrong) has created, or what will happen down the road.
Biden can't even remember what state he is in for a meeting of the people that support him so his wife has to remind him of his mistake with a whisper as we saw on TV. I want a responsible person that doesn't lie, as Obama and Biden have done. As far as I'm concerned Obama is at the number one spot in history's most famous liars of all time, then would come Biden and then the Clintons.
Now Virginia voters you've show your true colors for no brains except the ones you sit on. Just remember one thing when someone is cornered, may someone on the left and it could be someone on the left is beaten to death by an MS-13 member, don't say you weren't warned.
Ernie Hilliker, Roanoke
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!