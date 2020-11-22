 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voters screwed up
0 comments

Letter: Voters screwed up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Looks like the voters have screwed up again! You voted for the second worse liar in the nation's history. Remember your actions have severe repercussions. That being very much higher taxes, a huge loss in jobs, allowing open borders to aliens and criminals, whomever wants to come in from Mexico. It looks like the left does more sitting on their brains and went out into a cow pasture and picked up meadow muffins and stuffed it through their ears to take up the hollow space they have between their ears.

That being said, doesn't the wrong side of politics, or the left remember the young girl that was killed by the illegal alien in California, and you seemed to also have forgotten the MS-13 that killed the Bedford citizen last year by the two MS-13 criminals who beat him to death, of course not, when you have a meadow muffin between your ears how can you? Losers in this world are just that losers on the left. Remember or even think about the repercussions the left ( wrong) has created, or what will happen down the road.

Biden can't even remember what state he is in for a meeting of the people that support him so his wife has to remind him of his mistake with a whisper as we saw on TV. I want a responsible person that doesn't lie, as Obama and Biden have done. As far as I'm concerned Obama is at the number one spot in history's most famous liars of all time, then would come Biden and then the Clintons.

Now Virginia voters you've show your true colors for no brains except the ones you sit on. Just remember one thing when someone is cornered, may someone on the left and it could be someone on the left is beaten to death by an MS-13 member, don't say you weren't warned. 

Ernie Hilliker, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Promises not kept

Margaret Love ("Don't blame Trump for virus," Nov. 11 letter) claimed "President Trump has made good on every single promise that he told the …

Letters

Letter: Read a history book

This is in response to Julie Markovitz's Oct. 11 letter ("Why dump monument there?). First of all, you need to read a real history book on Sou…

Letters

Letter: The elderly are suffering

Judith Graham’s article entitled “A resilience to trauma” in your Oct. 31 edition honestly speaks about the strengths of our elderly. They are…

Letters

Letter: Shatter the denial

Words cannot describe the horror of the high percentage of Americans that use the low percentage of Americans that die from COVID to deny that…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert