Letter: Voters should make decision for replacement

I was appalled at the desire for Roanoke City Council to push forward with appointing an individual to the vacant seat left by Roanoke City Councilwoman Djuna Osborne rather than allowing the citizens of Roanoke to go ahead and vote for her replacement. Ms. Osborne has two years left in her term and Roanoke City Council had the audacity to declare that they were going to appoint a replacement rather than hold a special election.

To add further insult to injury, the council was adamant about not having any of the finalists be an individual seeking the three seats up for election on November 3. However, one of their finalists sought the Democrat nomination for Roanoke City Council earlier this year, Luke Priddy. Now, I have nothing against Mr. Priddy. However, being unable to secure the process through an election and now to be a finalist in the appointment process reeks of the corrupt bargains that Roanoke City Council has become known for under Mayor Lea’s tenure.

Roanoke deserves better. We deserve a council that will respect our democratic institutions and acknowledge the voices of Roanoke City. Roanoke City Council should abandon their partisan attempts to fill the seat and instead trust that our citizens and voters can make an appropriate decision.

NICK HAGEN

ROANOKE