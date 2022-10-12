Letter: Voters will be deciding the future path of our country

So Republicans will really go into the midterms with this messaging?

Toxin-exposed veterans don’t deserve health care, according to Republican voting records.

Ending Social Security and Medicare (“Commitment to America” platform).

Ban abortions and force even 10-year-olds to become a parent to their rapists’ baby (“Commitment to America” platform).

Keep prescription costs high by voting against the prescription reduction bill.

Ignore “dark money” in elections by voting against a bill to eliminate unregulated money dumped into U.S. elections by undisclosed sources, including foreign money (9/28/2022).

Blast President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan spending bill, which provided investments in America’s roads, bridges, trains, broadband access and clean drinking water ("Commitment to America" platform). Compare this to Republicans overwhelmingly voting in 2017 for Trump’s $1.7 trillion giveaway to the richest corporations.

Republicans vowed to litigate the last election — hold hearing after hearing on Biden’s Presidency ("Commitment to America" platform). This will become just another clown show by posturing Republicans wasting taxpayers’ money again.

Republicans are against any legislation or tax money spent benefiting average Americans. Instead, they represent the MAGA insurrectionist minority that would turn America into a banana republic, led by a lawless pseudo-Mussolini fascist with no respect for the rule of law, who dismisses the last election as “rigged” and “stolen,” and who actually stole “classified” documents for unknown reasons.

Decent Americans must wake up to the threat to our Republic and democratic norms by cultist followers within the Republican party — the party of a failed real estate developer from Queens, New York; former reality TV game show host; the one term, twice-impeached president who has not gotten past his presidential election loss and who repudiated the U.S.'s long-standing belief in the “peaceful transition of power.” Voters will be deciding the future path of the United States of America.

"A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.” — Cicero; 42 BC.

S.A. Miller, Hardy